Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AtriCure (ATRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC):

8/7/2022 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2022 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2022 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2022 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2022 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $50.00.

6/30/2022 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2022 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – AtriCure had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $94.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

AtriCure Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 55.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 23.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 902,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,269 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in AtriCure by 29.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

