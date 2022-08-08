Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN):

8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2022 – Hyzon Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Hyzon Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 11.9 %

HYZN traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,023,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $607.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

