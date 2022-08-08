Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN):
- 8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
- 8/5/2022 – Hyzon Motors was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/18/2022 – Hyzon Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2022 – Hyzon Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Hyzon Motors Stock Down 11.9 %
HYZN traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,023,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $607.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.21.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.