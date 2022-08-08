Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $16.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Stock Performance

NYSE DAN opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Dana has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.