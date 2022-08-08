Wells Fargo & Company Trims Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price to $49.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.15.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.