Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Western Digital stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 103,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,922. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

