Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.65 EPS.

WDC traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $126,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 940,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

