Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $92.90. 16,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

