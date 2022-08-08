WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Up 10.4%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 206,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,150,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Up 8.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WeWork by 4,959.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 164,769 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $6,989,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WeWork by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after buying an additional 3,304,965 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.