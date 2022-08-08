Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Weyco Group stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.57. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Activity at Weyco Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $28,927.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,676 shares in the company, valued at $49,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Weyco Group by 97.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

