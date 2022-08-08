WhiteCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $723,844.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $723,844.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000925 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

