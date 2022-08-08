WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WHF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 18,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

