WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WHF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 18,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.