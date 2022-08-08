WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $19.69. 725,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.70. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

