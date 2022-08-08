WinCash (WCC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $390.00

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $390.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00049494 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

