Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $7.11 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $108.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

