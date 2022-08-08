WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. Approximately 28,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.09.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.