Wise (LON:WISE) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at Barclays

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 550 ($6.74) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WISE. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.84) to GBX 410 ($5.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Wise Price Performance

Shares of LON:WISE opened at GBX 479.60 ($5.88) on Monday. Wise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 441.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16,113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Wise

About Wise

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 32,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £148,635.62 ($182,129.18).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

