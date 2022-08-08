Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Shares Up 4.5%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 66,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 92,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$35.15 million and a PE ratio of -9.20.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

