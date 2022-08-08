WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.24 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $6.02 million and $2.24 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,825.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00132270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00069777 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

