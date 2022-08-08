Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00008207 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $15.79 million and $71,881.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,937.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.20 or 0.07411679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00158301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00262462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00695448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00603540 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005637 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

