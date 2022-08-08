Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) Price Tops $2,266.24

Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market capitalization of $514,436.04 and approximately $4,737.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can currently be bought for $2,266.24 or 0.09512677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Origin Axie alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,820.96 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00132112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Profile

Wrapped Origin Axie (CRYPTO:WOA) is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Origin Axie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Origin Axie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Origin Axie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.