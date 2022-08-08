X-CASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $1,296.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 694.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 109.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

