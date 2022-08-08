XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.02 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $53.02 million and $791,508.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.01872592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014815 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 89,561,572 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. "

