Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.32. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 54,870 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
