Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.32. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 54,870 shares traded.

Yatsen Stock Down 10.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Yatsen by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Stories

