YF Link 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,129.00 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1,129.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $26.00 or 0.00108617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,531 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

