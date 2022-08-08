Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $203,474.95 and approximately $129,618.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

