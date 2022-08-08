yOUcash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $1.08 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,968.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004534 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

