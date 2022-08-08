Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €55.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday.

Zalando Stock Up 11.6 %

ZAL opened at €30.85 ($31.80) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.84. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($51.40).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

