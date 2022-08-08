Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $77.66 or 0.00324473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $116.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00122461 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00081938 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,999,250 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
