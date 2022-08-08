ZClassic Price Tops $0.0516 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $479,409.20 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00313354 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00122692 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004143 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

