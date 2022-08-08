Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Zillow Group Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.54. 5,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.53. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,641 shares of company stock valued at $993,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

