ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $3,864.17 and approximately $23.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00131812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00067928 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.