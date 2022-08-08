ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 79,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.89.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at $27,402,870.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,352,000 after acquiring an additional 555,387 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 886,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,942,000 after buying an additional 269,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after buying an additional 242,601 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

