Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZRSEF shares. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 178 to CHF 173 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Zur Rose Group Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $68.05 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $425.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.18.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

