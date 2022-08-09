10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

10x Genomics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $191.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,213,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,607,000 after acquiring an additional 322,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 485,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.