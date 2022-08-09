1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONEM. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 135,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474,628. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.52. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after buying an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after buying an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

