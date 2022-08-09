2,432 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -470.72%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

