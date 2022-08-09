3,100 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after buying an additional 550,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,819,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.