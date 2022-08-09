3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Releases Earnings Results

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.57. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jim D. Kever purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 40.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

