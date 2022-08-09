4,635 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.