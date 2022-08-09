555 Shares in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco raised its stake in Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Shares of ELV opened at $475.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.51. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

