8,292 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,051,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,979,000 after acquiring an additional 370,412 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 241.9% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 106.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.39. The company had a trading volume of 923,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,079,688. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

