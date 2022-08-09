AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.78, but opened at $63.97. AAON shares last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 426 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,358 shares of company stock worth $877,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

AAON Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 14.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 316,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 314,531 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,170,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,837,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.