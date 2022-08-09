abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Raised by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,473,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 589,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

