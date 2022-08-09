ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $25.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 213,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,976 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 543,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 80,224 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 93,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

