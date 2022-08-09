Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 6.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $98,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.59. 6,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,267. The stock has a market cap of $196.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.25 and a 200 day moving average of $307.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

