ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $1.39-1.44 EPS.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $696.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

