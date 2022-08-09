ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $1.39-1.44 EPS.
ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $696.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.
Several research firms have weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
