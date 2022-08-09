ACENT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $387,829.00 (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. ACENT has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $387,829.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars.

