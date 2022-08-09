Actinium (ACM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $419.00

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Actinium has a market cap of $167,936.62 and $419.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,827,025 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.