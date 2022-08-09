Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lifted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,736. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

