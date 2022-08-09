Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,288. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.